No takers for land owned by Dawood Ibrahim's mother in govt auction

Thu, 06 November 2025
23:00
Gangster Dawood Ibrahim/File image
Four land parcels owned by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's mother, collectively valued at about Rs 20 lakh, remained unsold as a recent government auction of the properties received no response, an official said.

It was the fifth attempt by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture and Property) Act Authority (SAFEMA) to sell off these properties situated in Khed area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, he said. 

The land parcels were valued at Rs 2.33 lakh, Rs 9.41 lakh, Rs 8.08 lakh and Rs 15,000 for the purpose of determining their base price. 

The auction was held on November 4 but there were no participants, the official said.  

The authority will now make another attempt to sell the properties through auction, he added. 

A person had offered to buy one of the land parcels, valued at Rs 15,000, for Rs 2 crore in the last auction, but he did not complete the transaction and was subsequently blacklisted, said the official. 

Dawood Ibrahim, one of the masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is believed to be in Pakistan. -- PTI

