Nitishji will continue to be Bihar mukhiya, says Dy CM

09:59

Voting is taking place across 121 constituencies





After casting his vote, Choudhary said the development work carried out under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should continue and affirmed that Kumar will remain the leader of the alliance.





Speaking to ANI, Samrat Chaudhary said, "NDA is coming to power with a thumping majority. In Bihar, a good government should be formed, and the work done by Nitish Kumar should continue. Bihar was transformed through a lot of hard work."





When asked if he would be the CM if NDA forms the government again, Choudhary said, "Nitish Kumar ji is our 'mukhiya' and he will continue to be."





Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of voter fraud in the Haryana elections, Choudhary said that Gandhi has failed to present any evidence even after four months.





He further mocked the Congress leader, saying he seems to be taking advice from a "team from Italy."





"It's been four months now, and he hasn't been able to provide a single proof. We've never seen an opposition leader like him. At least make some preparations. I think a team from Italy is sitting with him," he said.





Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway. The Tarapur seat in the Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.





Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.





The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.





In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. -- ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's candidate from Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary, expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power with a strong majority as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election began on Thursday.