New Bombay HC building should be temple of justice, not 7-star hotel: CJI

09:14

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai has said the upcoming new Bombay High Court complex in Mumbai should shun extravagance and should be a "temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel".





Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the complex in Bandra (East) on Wednesday, he emphasised the new building should not depict an imperial structure and instead be in tune with democratic values imbibed in the Constitution.





The CJI suggested the new complex should shun "extravagance" and noted "judges are no more feudal lords" as they are appointed to serve common citizens.





"Read in some newspapers that the building is extravagant. One lift is provided to be shared by two judges. Judges are no more feudal lords. The judge may be of a high court, a trial court, the Supreme Court. All institutions -- judiciary, executive and legislature -- work under the Constitution to serve the last citizen of the country. To provide justice to society," the CJI stated.





He emphasised maintaining the grandeur and iconic structure of the building.





"While planning court buildings, we concentrate on the needs of judges, but should not forget we exist for the needs of citizens, the litigants," he noted.





"This building should be a temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel,' he stated.





The CJI, who assumed office on May 14, 2025, said this was his last visit to Maharashtra before demitting the top judicial post on November 24, and noted he was satisfied with the judicial infrastructure in his home state.





"Earlier, I was reluctant to be part of this event. But now I am experiencing gratitude that, as a judge who once discharged his duties in the Bombay High Court, I am ending my tenure by laying the foundation stone of the best court building in the entire country. The judiciary, legislature and executive must work under the Constitution to provide justice to society," he maintained.





"Today is a momentous moment, an important milestone in the history of the Bombay High Court,' he stated.





CJI Gavai disclosed that initially he was reluctant to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony, but changed his mind when he was told it is not known when a Bombay High Court judge will occupy the country's top judicial post again.





When the building is completed, it will be the most iconic structure on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, he said. -- PTI