Maruti Alto Highest-Selling Car In India

As Maruti is India's largest carmaker, this makes the Alto not just the company's top seller but also the highest-selling car overall in the country to date.





MSIL on Wednesday stated it has crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 million (3 crore) passenger vehicles, achieving the milestone within 42 years of starting operations.





The firm reached its first 10 million-unit mark in 28 years and two months, the next 10 million in seven years and five months, and the most recent 10 million in a record six years and four months.





The firm delivered its first car, the Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983, marking the beginning of India's mass car ownership era. Today, Maruti Suzuki offers 19 models with more than 170 variants.





Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the firm's growth reflected the trust of 30 million Indian customers.





'With car penetration at around 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over,' he said.





On October 29, Toshihiro Suzuki -- president of MSIL's parent firm Suzuki Motor Corporation -- had said that MSIL plans to launch eight SUVs over the next five to six years as part of its push to reach a 50 per cent domestic market share. --Deepak Patel, Business Standard

