Mamdani's instant 'character switch' after winning power...

15:41





A roaring Mamdani wasted no time in claiming a mandate for his potentially budget-busting progressive agenda and taunting President Trump as he rallied his fired-up supporters soon after winning Tuesday night.





Jones was quick to note live on CNN that the 34-year-old's triumphant demeanor was a far cry from the cool, calm and collected candidate seen on the campaign trail. Read more here.

Lefty luminary Van Jones was among those raising alarm at Democratic socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's rage-filled victory speech, noting his instant 'character switch' at winning power.