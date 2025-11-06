HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamdani's instant 'character switch' after winning power...

Thu, 06 November 2025
15:41
Lefty luminary Van Jones was among those raising alarm at Democratic socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's rage-filled victory speech, noting his instant 'character switch' at winning power.

A roaring Mamdani wasted no time in claiming a mandate for his potentially budget-busting progressive agenda and taunting President Trump as he rallied his fired-up supporters soon after winning Tuesday night.

Jones was quick to note live on CNN that the 34-year-old's triumphant demeanor was a far cry from the cool, calm and collected candidate seen on the campaign trail. Read more here.

TOP STORIES

Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls
The first phase of Bihar assembly elections saw a moderate pace of polling across 121 constituencies, with 53.77% voter turnout reported till 3 pm. Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported. Key leaders are in the fray for both...

LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post
Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal
Maharashtra Revenue Minister assures investigation into an alleged land deal involving a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, after receiving a formal complaint.

How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
'We knew it won't be easy to hit how much you may connect. Plan was to bowl smartly and when a batter is set, force him to hit on the bigger sides than small sides.'

Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike
Two people died and three were injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred shortly after train services were disrupted due to a strike over an FIR against engineers in...

