Mamata denies receiving SIR forms from BLO personally

Thu, 06 November 2025
17:28
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she did not personally receive any enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from any official. 

The Trinamool Congress supremo refuted the media reports, which stated that she accepted the forms at her residence in person on Wednesday, as "completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation". 

Banerjee, who has been protesting against the SIR, took to Facebook and issued the rejoinder on a day a section of the media, including Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', reported that she personally received her enumeration forms from the local booth level officer (BLO). 

"A BLO had come to our area yesterday in discharge of his electoral duties. He came to the office at my residence, enquired about the number of voters in the premises and handed over forms," the CM said. 

"A section of the media has reported that I came out of my residence and accepted the enumeration forms personally. This information is completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation," she stated. -- PTI

