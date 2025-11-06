M3M To Invest Rs 7.2K Cr In Gurugram

15:49

Representational image





In a statement, the firm said it has launched its Gurgaon International City township project, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore.





The announcement also marks the company's entry into the integrated township segment, after its recent collaborations in premium office spaces, commercial developments and luxury residences with Trump Towers and Jacob & Co.





While the project is spread across 150 acres, planned expansions can make the total area go up to 200 acres, according to a statement by the developer.





The first phase of the project, which spans 50 acres is already RERA-approved, will include 300 plots. People in the know told Business Standard that while the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2027, the overall completion is slated for 2029.





Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, the upcoming project will include premium residential zones, along with data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle hubs and retail avenues.





'Planned as a low-emission, clean industry hub, the project will also host non-polluting industrial units, advanced manufacturing facilities and technology-driven businesses,' the company added.





Pankaj Bansal, promoter at M3M India, said the aim is to attract global corporations, such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth.





M3M India currently has a portfolio of over 62 projects , including 40 completed developments which span more than 20 million square feet.





-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it would invest Rs 7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plans.