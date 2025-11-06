HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls, defeats RSS-backed ABVP: Election panel

Thu, 06 November 2025
20:49
The Left Unity on Thursday retained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, effecting a clean sweep to win all four central panel posts in the students' union elections. 

The alliance of the All India Students' Association, Students' Federation of India and Democratic Students' Federation swept the polls, reaffirming its dominance on the campus. 

Aditi Mishra was elected president after defeating RSS-backed ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes. 

Kizhakoot Gopika Babu bagged the vice-president's post after trouncing Tanya Kumari, while Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali won the posts of general secretary and joint secretary after defeating their right-wing rivals Rajeshwar Kant Dubey and Anuj, respectively. 

This year, around 9,043 students were eligible to vote. 

The polls recorded a 67 percent turnout, slightly lower than the previous election's 70 percent. 

The campus saw vibrant participation with students queuing up outside hostels and schools amid chants, drumbeats and campaign songs. 

The result marks a setback for the ABVP, which made a comeback to the JNUSU central panel last year when Vaibhav Meena won the joint secretary's post the outfit's first victory in a decade. 

Earlier, Saurabh Sharma's win in 2015 had ended a 14-year drought for the right-wing organisation. -- PTI

