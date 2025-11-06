Lalu Yadav & family vote, say change coming on Nov 14





The RJD chief Lalu Yadav assured that the election would bring a change in Bihar, while Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the voters to bring change in Bihar.





"There will be a change on November 14, bring change, form a new government," Tejashwi said.





RJD leader Misa Bharti also appealed to the voters, "I just want to say that everyone should cast their votes keeping the future of their children in mind."





Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi urged women and youth to cast their vote."I appeal to women, youth and everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes. The public will bring about a change," she said.





However, one notable missing face was that of estranged son was Tej Pratap Yadav. Rabri Yadav wished him well for his own political pursuits.





"My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them." She says, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to step out and vote and don't forget your right to vote..."





After casting her vote Misa Bharti said that the youth and the people have made up their mind and the Gathbandhan would win a thumping majority.





"A cabinet minister of the NDA is saying lock up the poor and don't allow them to vote. This is Jungle Raj. The way murders are happening in Mokama, this is Jungle Raj. The youth and the people of Bihar have decided that this time, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. Mahagathbandhan government is going to be formed this time," she said.





"Don't think about the numbers, it can cross 150-160 or even 200. I am not concerned about the numbers, but we are going to form the government for sure because the youth want this and they are concerned about their future," she added.





Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.





Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.





The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.





Strongman Anant Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav are also competing in the first phase.





According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.





Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from Mahua constituency.





The Tarapur seat in the Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai seat. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.Jan Suraj Party has fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML). There will be a friendly fight on a few seats among Mahagathbandhan constituents.In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. -- ANI

Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav and his sister Misha Bharti were also with the family to cast her vote as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election is underway.