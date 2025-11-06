'Khalnayak will go to jail, nalayak will go on holiday'

11:32

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, without taking their names, Rekha Gupta said, "To the one who thinks of himself as 'nayak', I want to say that the one who rules the hearts of people of Bihar as 'Jan-nayak' will rule the state. Those who indulged in corruption and looted the public's money, as 'khalnayak', will go to jail, and 'nalayak' who wants to mislead people will go and holiday abroad," she said.





Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured that the people stand with NDA as they have witnessed the development of Bihar and have complete faith in PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.





"The people of Bihar know their good. Seeing the development of Bihar over the last 15 years, they realise this is possible only under the leadership of PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and the NDA. I have full faith that NDA will form the government with a full majority, and we will get more votes and seats than before," Rekha Gupta said.





Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.





The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.





As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.





The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.





Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.





The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases.





The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. -- PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is in Bihar as a star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday slammed the Opposition, while exuding confidence in NDA's victory.