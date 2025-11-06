Katta, krurta, kushasan....: PM sums up RJD rule

13:23

The Yadavs show their fingers





While addressing a gathering in Araria, the Prime Minister mentioned that Bihar was once a land of "social justice" but was later attacked by the RJD's "jungleraj" in the 1990s.





"Today, I am telling you about the power of your vote. Your grandparents, maternal grandparents' one vote had made Bihar the land of social justice. But then, the 90s decade came, and RJD's jungle raj attacked Bihar. Jungle Raj means - katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar, corruption. These became the identity of jungle raj, and this became Bihar's misfortune. Your parents' dreams were crushed," the Prime Minister said. He also hailed the current Bihar government, stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar out of the status of "jungleraj".





PM Modi emphasised that from the year 2014, the pace of development in Bihar has doubled due to which IIT, IIM, NLU and AIIMS have been opened across the state.





"Under the NDA government, Nitish ji has worked very hard to pull Bihar out of jungle raj. After the formation of the double engine government in 2014, there has been a new momentum in Bihar's development. IIT has opened in Patna, IIM has opened in Bodh Gaya, AIIMS has opened in Patna, the work on AIIMS Darbhanga is progressing rapidly, now Bihar also has a National Law University, IIIT is also there in Bhagalpur, and 4 central universities have also been established in Bihar," PM Modi said.





He also emphasised that the NDA government has taken on the challenge of identifying infiltrators across the state and repatriating them to their respective countries.





"But, a very big challenge stands before our these efforts. That challenge is of the infiltrators. The NDA government is engaged with full honesty in identifying each and every infiltrator and deporting him from the country," the Prime Minister said. He also accused the RJD and Congress of saving and sheltering infiltrators. PM Modi mentioned that opposition parties hold various rallies to shelter infiltrators.





"But, these RJD and Congress people are engaged in saving the infiltrators. They spread all sorts of lies to save these infiltrators, and take out political tours to mislead the people," the Prime Minister said. Following his address in Araria, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bhagalpur later in the day. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. -- PTI

