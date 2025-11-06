HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC grants six-month bail to Asaram in rape case

Thu, 06 November 2025
19:01
The Gujarat high court on Thursday granted six-month bail to self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case in which he is serving a life sentence. 

The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and RT Vachhani granted Asaram (84) temporary bail to facilitate his medical treatment, nearly a week after the Rajasthan high court passed a similar order. 

The court stated orally that it was granting him bail for six months on the same ground on which he was granted bail by the Rajasthan high court. 

Asaram's counsel submitted Rajasthan HC's order before the bench and prayed for the consideration of his medical condition. 

The state's counsel opposed the plea and said treatment facilities Asaram has not been able to get in Jodhpur jail could be provided to him at Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad. 

The Rajasthan high court had on October 29 granted him six months' bail after his counsel argued he has been suffering from prolonged illness and that proper treatment is not possible in jail. -- PTI

