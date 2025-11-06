HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold rebounds Rs 600 to Rs 1,24,700/10g amid firm global cues

Thu, 06 November 2025
Snapping the two-day losing streak, gold prices on Thursday rebounded by Rs 600 to Rs 1,24,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on a fresh wave of buying by traders and firm global cues.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity increased by Rs 600 to Rs 1,24,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to All India Sarafa Association. 

The metal had closed at Rs 1,23,500 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 percent purity had ended at Rs 1,24,100 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Silver prices rallied by Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,53,300 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday. It had settled at Rs 1,51,500 per kg on Tuesday.

Bullion markets were closed on Wednesday on account of the Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev holiday.

Globally, spot gold rose $28.96, or 0.73 percent to $4,008.19 per ounce while spot silver was trading 1.22 percent higher at $48.60 an ounce. -- PTI

