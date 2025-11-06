Flip roti or it will burn: Lalu calls for govt change

14:15





The veteran leader, who cast his vote with his wife Rabri Devi, and son and INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, posted a photograph on X with a message calling for change in government in the eastern state. "Roti should be flipped on the 'tawa' otherwise it would burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar," he added. -- PTI

