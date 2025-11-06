HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC top brass monitoring Bihar polls through live feed

Thu, 06 November 2025
Nitish Kumar at a meeting in Kishanganj
The Election Commission top brass is constantly monitoring the ongoing polling in Bihar through the live feed available from polling stations. CCTVs have been installed for the first time in all polling stations of the state. 

Officials said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have stationed themselves at the EC's control room at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. As many as 121 seats are going to poll in the first phase on Thursday. The second phase will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14. PTI

