Drugs worth Rs 6.2 cr seized, 2 peddlers nabbed in Assam's Cachar

22:01

In a post on X, Sarma said the Cachar District Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6.2 crore.





In the operation, police also apprehended two peddlers travelling, he added.





"@assampolice sending a loud warning: Assam streets aren't for drugs. #AssamAgainstDrugs," the CM said.





Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. -- PTI

