HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chunaav ke baad ye dono ek dusre ke baal nochenge: PM

Thu, 06 November 2025
Share:
14:49
image
Highlighting the political "feud" between Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that following the elections, it will escalate to an extent that both parties will "tear each other's hair out."

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, cited Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM nominee Mukesh Sahani's recent statement related to atrocities on the 'Nishad' community during Lalu Prasad Yadav's regime. 

PM Modi claimed that Congress has fielded Sahani against RJD, who is giving interviews in the media, highlighting Lalu Yadav's "jungleraj". 

"A few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing feud between Congress and RJD. After this reality was exposed, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded the candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister position against RJD on the front lines. He is giving interviews to the media, and in them, he is exposing the reality of RJD's jungle raj. He is saying that in the jungle raj, the most atrocities were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and Extremely Backward Classes. This is just the beginning; wait for the election results--these Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out," PM Modi said. 

The Prime Minister also slammed RJD and Congress for "insulting" Chhath, highlighting the silence of RJD on the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "drama" statement on the festival. "Whether it is Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. That is why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's Namdar comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi Maiya drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, to our faith. Our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a farce. And when such words come out of RJD's Namdar's mouth, a lock gets put on it," PM Modi said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls
Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections saw a moderate pace of polling across 121 constituencies, with 53.77% voter turnout reported till 3 pm. Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported. Key leaders are in the fray for both...

LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post
LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post

Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal
Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal

Maharashtra Revenue Minister assures investigation into an alleged land deal involving a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, after receiving a formal complaint.

How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead

'We knew it won't be easy to hit how much you may connect. Plan was to bowl smartly and when a batter is set, force him to hit on the bigger sides than small sides.'

Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike
Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike

Two people died and three were injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred shortly after train services were disrupted due to a strike over an FIR against engineers in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO