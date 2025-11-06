China offers to help India tackle its severe air pollution crisis

00:38

China has offered to help India tackle its severe air pollution crisis, particularly in Delhi and surrounding areas.





The Chinese Embassy in India shared on X that China is willing to share its experience in controlling pollution, having successfully reduced smog levels in cities like Beijing and Shanghai.





China faced similar air pollution issues in the past but implemented aggressive measures to reduce pollution, including shifting industries, restricting vehicular emissions, and expanding clean energy use.





Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing on X stated, 'China once struggled with severe smog, too. We stand ready to share our journey toward blue ones -- and believe India will get there soon.'





Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality saw a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).





For comparison, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 291 at 4 pm on November 4. Despite the slight improvement, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, affecting several parts of the capital. -- ANI