'Centre's Primary Focus: AI Innovation'

"If we believe that the priority needs to be innovation, regulation is not the priority today. Having said that, let me again assert that if the need arises for legislation or regulation, the government will not be found wanting,' Krishnan said.





On Wednesday, a subcommittee formed by the IT ministry under the IndiaAI Mission submitted its report on governance guidelines for companies working in the AI space in India.





The subcommittee has proposed an eight-point list of governance principles, which address subjects such as transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and digital by design in the AI space.





For example, the report has suggested that AI systems being developed in India should be accompanied by meaningful information for users on the development process, the capabilities, as well as the limitations of the system.





'Developers and deployers should take responsibility for the functioning and outcomes of AI systems and for the respect of user rights, the rule of law, and the above principles. Mechanisms should be in place to clarify accountability,' the subcommittee report suggested.





Furthermore, the report suggests that all AI systems should be subject to human oversight, judgment, and intervention, as appropriate, to prevent undue reliance on AI systems.





The suggestions, Krishnan said, align with the government's position on AI development.





'We are focused on human centricity. These crucial principles are contained in the AI governance guidelines, which have been provided to us. I think this report is going to be a key and important contribution, which again underlines the government's emphasis that our focus is primarily on innovation. We want to use this opportunity,' he said.

