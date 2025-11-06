HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Centre's Primary Focus: AI Innovation'

Thu, 06 November 2025
Share:
15:33
image
The government's primary focus is to ensure continued innovation in the artificial intelligence space, and there will be light-touch regulation or legislation only when the need for it arises, said S Krishnan, secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology.

"If we believe that the priority needs to be innovation, regulation is not the priority today. Having said that, let me again assert that if the need arises for legislation or regulation, the government will not be found wanting,' Krishnan said.

On Wednesday, a subcommittee formed by the IT ministry under the IndiaAI Mission submitted its report on governance guidelines for companies working in the AI space in India.

The subcommittee has proposed an eight-point list of governance principles, which address subjects such as transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and digital by design in the AI space.

For example, the report has suggested that AI systems being developed in India should be accompanied by meaningful information for users on the development process, the capabilities, as well as the limitations of the system.

'Developers and deployers should take responsibility for the functioning and outcomes of AI systems and for the respect of user rights, the rule of law, and the above principles. Mechanisms should be in place to clarify accountability,' the subcommittee report suggested.

Furthermore, the report suggests that all AI systems should be subject to human oversight, judgment, and intervention, as appropriate, to prevent undue reliance on AI systems.

The suggestions, Krishnan said, align with the government's position on AI development.

'We are focused on human centricity. These crucial principles are contained in the AI governance guidelines, which have been provided to us. I think this report is going to be a key and important contribution, which again underlines the government's emphasis that our focus is primarily on innovation. We want to use this opportunity,' he said.
-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls
Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections saw a moderate pace of polling across 121 constituencies, with 53.77% voter turnout reported till 3 pm. Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported. Key leaders are in the fray for both...

LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post
LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post

Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal
Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal

Maharashtra Revenue Minister assures investigation into an alleged land deal involving a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, after receiving a formal complaint.

How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead

'We knew it won't be easy to hit how much you may connect. Plan was to bowl smartly and when a batter is set, force him to hit on the bigger sides than small sides.'

Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike
Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike

Two people died and three were injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred shortly after train services were disrupted due to a strike over an FIR against engineers in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO