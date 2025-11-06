Bihar's record voter turnout victory of democracy: CEC

23:36

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar





"Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with Zero Appeals and highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI," the CEC said.





Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of nearly 65 percent, provisionally, at the close of polling in 121 seats in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday.





In the last assembly polls in 2020, held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the polling percentage was 57.29.





The previous highest voter turnout in the state was recorded in 2000 at 62.57 percent.





In the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 40.35 percent -- the lowest. -- PTI

