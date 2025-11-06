HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: Voter turnout 27% till 11 am, highest in...

Thu, 06 November 2025
Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. 

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am. 

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am. Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 11 am. -- ANI

