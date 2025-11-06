HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: 53% voter turnout till 3 pm

Thu, 06 November 2025
16:23
The voter turnout in Bihar for the first phase of assembly elections stands at 53.77 per cent, as of 3:00 PM, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 59.82 per cent, followed by Muzaffarur at 58.40 per cent and Gopalganj at 58.17 per cent. Patna district continues to record a slow-moving voter turnout among all districts at 48.69 per cent.

Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 57.39 per cent, followed by Madhepura, which recorded a voter turnout of 55.96 per cent.

As of 3:00 PM today, a turnout of 50.07 per cent per cent was recorded in Bhojpur district, followed by 51.69 per cent in Buxar, 51.75 per cent in Darbhanga, 54.77 per cent in Khagaria, 52.17 per cent in Munger, 52.32 per cent in Nalanda, 55.22 per cent in Saharsa, 56.35 per cent in Samastipur, 54.60 per cent in Saran, 49.37 per cent in Sheikhpura, 50.93 per cent in Siwan, and 53.63 per cent in Vaishali.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.In 2020, polling took place in three phases. 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. -- PTI


