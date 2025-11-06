Bihar poll is to make state infiltrator-free: Shah

15:26

Addressing election rallies in West Champaran and Motihari districts, he alleged that the RJD indulged in massacres and rapes while in power, while asserting that there is no place for 'bahubalis' (strongmen) in the NDA government.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi established Makhana Board... if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up," he alleged. Asserting that only the pair of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar can prevent 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he alleged that Lalu Prasad and Rahul Gandhi were trying to pave the way for infiltrators.





Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan, he said Champaran would turn into 'mini-Chambal' if 'thagbandhan' comes to power in Bihar. "Bihar waged a war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed the Emergency, but now Congress is seeking to rule the state with RJD's help," he added.





Shah said Champaran will get a new airport, all closed sugar mills in the region will be revived through cooperatives and major schemes will be launched for the Tharu community, if the NDA returns to power in the state. He said that a new medical college is on the anvil in Motihari, while the Baba Someshwar Nath temple in Areraj will be renovated at Rs 100 crore. PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs and pose security threats to the country, while asserting that the Bihar assembly election is for making the eastern state "infiltrator-free".