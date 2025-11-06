HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar boy claims Rahul Gandhi disclosed his wedding plans

Thu, 06 November 2025
19:26
A light-hearted exchange between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a boy during the campaign trail for the Bihar polls in Araria on Thursday has added a softer tone to an otherwise high-pitched poll season. 

A video of the interaction, which has gone viral, shows a smiling boy approaching Gandhi, who paused to speak to him. 

While the video clip was not clear, Gandhi was seen shaking the boy's hand, sharing a conversation, and patting the boy affectionately before moving ahead with the crowd. 

Speaking to PTI-Video later, the boy said, "I asked Rahul Gandhi when he would get married, and he replied that he will marry once his work is done." 

Gandhi was in Araria to campaign for the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar, where polling happened in the first phase on Thursday. -- PTI

