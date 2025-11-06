Another death in toxic gas leak at Gwalior house; two critical

20:03





According to the police, a four-member family was living in a rented house on the ground floor in Pritam Vihar colony under the jurisdiction of Gola Ka Mandir police station in the district.





The landlord kept some wheat along with pesticide tablets near their room, and on late Sunday night, poisonous gas was released from it, leaving all four family members unconscious.





A four-year-old boy died on the same day, while a 15-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment two days later.





Parents of both the children are still critical and undergoing treatment.





Upon receiving the information, the police along with a team of experts began investigation, removed the toxic substance and sealed the house.





Additionally, the police also registered a case against the house owner and arrested him.





City superintendent of police Atul Soni said, "The incident reported earlier this week resulted in the death of a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.





The incident occurred due to the formation of toxic gas from pesticide tablets stored in wheat kept near the house.





Satendra Sharma, along with his family, lived as tenants, while the landlord lived upstairs.





The wheat stored by the landlord in the porch below the house developed toxic gas, leading to the incident. -- ANI

After the death of a four-year-old boy in a toxic gas leak case at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, another death was reported, and two members of the family are still critical, a police officer said on Thursday.