Follow Rediff on:      
Amit Jogi's acquittal: SC asks HC to reconsider CBI plea

Thu, 06 November 2025
22:23
Chhattisgarh ex-CM Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi/File image
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Chhattisgarh high court to consider afresh the CBI's plea seeking permission to file appeal against the acquittal of Amit Jogi, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, in a 2003 case linked to National Congress Party leader Ramavatar Jaggi. 

Jaggi was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. 

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal against the high court's 2011 order, which dismissed its application seeking condonation of delay in filing the appeal against Amit Jogi's acquittal. 

The bench said that though the CBI had filed the application after a significant delay of 1,373 days, it was equally true that "the charges against respondent Amit Jogi were very grave, involving a conspiracy to murder a member of a rival political party". 

It said the high court ought to have adopted a "more liberal and pragmatic approach" in dealing with CBI's application and should have examined the plea on merits. 

"We add that we are not giving any imprimatur to the explanation offered by the CBI in its application for condonation of delay. Our objective is to ensure that the case involving such grave allegations should not be thrown out on mere technicalities," the bench said. 

The case, which was initially investigated by the state police, was later transferred to the CBI, which filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi. -- PTI

