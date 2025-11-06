A for aparhan, G for ghotala...: PM slams RJD's jungle raj

15:56





Addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur, PM Modi said, "RJD people have studied from 'jungle Raj pathshala' that teaches 'A se Aparhan', 'Aa se Aatyachar'. RJD people only understand 'F se Firoti' and 'R se Rangdari'. Their school teaches P se Parivarwaad, G se Ghotala. RJD's kakahara is katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar, corruption and Kushashan," he said. PM Modi also recited "jungle raaj's Kakahara" with words like "katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar."





PM Modi also termed Lalu Yadav's family and Rahul Gandhi's family the two "most corrupt families," suggesting that the amount under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana would've gone to their bank account.





"Imagine if Bihar's most corrupt family and the country's most corrupt family, both out on bail, were in power, this money would have ended up in the coffers of Congress and RJD leaders, not in the sisters' accounts," the Prime Minister said.





Suggesting internal struggle for power amongst the Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi further claimed that the RJD snatched away the CM candidacy from the Congress by "putting a gun" to their head. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that members of RJD in Bihar have been schooled in "jungle raaj pathsala" where they learned "A se Aparhan (abduction), F se Firoti (ransom), R se Rangdari (lumpen elements)."