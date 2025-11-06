HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20 injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Thu, 06 November 2025
12:30
Representative image
A speeding double-decker sleeper bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, leaving at least 20 passengers with serious injuries, police said on Thursday.  
 
The accident occurred late on Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area of the district, Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

The bus, travelling from Agra to Lucknow with approximately 60 passengers, collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables, following which it broke through a divider and fell into a roadside ditch, Kumar told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was moving at high speed at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, local police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene and rescued passengers by breaking open the bus windows, officials said, adding that several women and children were among the injured. 

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Auras, while those with serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Lucknow for advanced treatment, police added. -- PTI

