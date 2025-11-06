13.13% turnout till 9 am in first phase of Bihar polls

10:07





Saharsa recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.27, followed by Begusarai (14.6) and Muzaffarpur (14.38). Several senior politicians, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those who cast their votes early.





Giriraj Singh, who cast his vote in Lakhisarai, defended the checking of identity of burqa-clad women, stating it will prevent 'vote chori' (vote theft). "This is not religious bias. We are not living in Pakistan. Neither will Bihar have a Tejashwi Yadav government, nor will Sharia law be implemented here," he said. Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a booth in Veterinary College in Patna.





"I appeal to the youth to bring a change by installing a new government," Tejashwi Yadav said. His mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, too, appealed to people "to vote and bring a change".





She wished both her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, success in the elections. Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya exuded confidence that people will defeat the "double-engine government" this time. State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, who voted along with his wife Deepmala Srivastava at a polling booth in Patna's Digha assembly segment, urged people to exercise their franchise for a developed Bihar. Sinha and Giriraj Singh cast their votes at respective booths in Lakhisarai, while Lalan Singh exercised his franchise in the state capital Patna. Singer-turned-politician, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, also exercised his franchise at Ekma in Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote in the early hours. -- PTI

