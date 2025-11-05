Zohran Mamdani wins NYC Mayoral election

08:34

Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.

He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and received US President Donald Trump's endorsement only on the eve of the election.

Cuomo garnered 776,547 votes (41.3 per cent) while Sliwa got 137,030 votes.

The NYC Board of Elections said that two million votes were cast, for the first time since 1969, with check-ins in Manhattan at 444,439, followed by Bronx (187,399), Brooklyn (571,857), Queens (421,176) and Staten Island (123,827).

Mamdani had upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June this year.

