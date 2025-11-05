HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zohran Mamdani wins NYC Mayoral election

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
08:34
image
BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani scripted history as he emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.
 
Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.
 
He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and received US President Donald Trump's endorsement only on the eve of the election.
 
Cuomo garnered 776,547 votes (41.3 per cent) while Sliwa got 137,030 votes.
 
The NYC Board of Elections said that two million votes were cast, for the first time since 1969, with check-ins in Manhattan at 444,439, followed by Bronx (187,399), Brooklyn (571,857), Queens (421,176) and Staten Island (123,827).
 
Mamdani had upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June this year.

TOP STORIES

Zohran Mamdani makes history, becomes NYC's 1st Muslim mayor
Zohran Mamdani makes history, becomes NYC's 1st Muslim mayor

Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the Mayor of New York City, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the position. He defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

What Democrats Can Learn From Zohran Mamdani
What Democrats Can Learn From Zohran Mamdani

His victory means that his party will have to learn from him, because after the rise of Donald Trump, the Democrats have been in disarray.They have had no real answer to the Trump phenomenon and Zohran, with his emphatic and clear...

LIVE! Trump, Modi speak 'pretty frequently': White House
LIVE! Trump, Modi speak 'pretty frequently': White House

Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach
Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach

Hours after a local passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh claiming six lives, the Railway Board on Tuesday said the accident took place as the passenger train seems to have overshot a red signal.

'The train shook violently and crashed into something'
'The train shook violently and crashed into something'

Moments before the collision, Sanjeev Vishwakarma (35), a passenger of Gevra Road-Bilaspur train, was scrolling through his phone, while some passengers were busy chatting, and some were dozing off, unaware that within seconds, their...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO