HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We got our asses handed to us: Vivek Ramaswamy

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
14:55
image
American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the Republican Party following Democrats' sweeping victories in key races across the United States.

Speaking on X, Ramaswamy described the results as a wake-up call, urging the party to refocus on economic issues and abandon identity politics. "We got our asses handed to us. We got our defeat handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City. Democrats swept all," Ramaswamy said in a video shared on X. "There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully: Number one, our side needs to focus on affordability, make the American dream affordable. Bring down costs: electric, grocery, healthcare, and housing. Lay out clearly how we're going to do it."

Calling for an end to identity politics, Ramaswamy added, "Number two, cut out identity politics. It doesn't suit Republicans. It's the woke left's game. We don't care about the colour of your skin or religion; we care about the content of your character. That's who we are."
 
Ramaswamy, who previously ran for president, is now running for governor of Ohio in the Republican primary scheduled for May 5, 2026. His comments come in the wake of a night where Democrats made significant gains: Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race, Mikie Sherrill became New Jersey's next governor, and Abigail Spanberger secured victory in Virginia.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We got our asses handed to us: Vivek Ramaswamy
LIVE! We got our asses handed to us: Vivek Ramaswamy

Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana: Rahul's 'H Files'
Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana: Rahul's 'H Files'

During the presser, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and said this shows that this was a 'centralised operation'.

'Why were no claims raised by BLAs?': EC hits back at Rahul
'Why were no claims raised by BLAs?': EC hits back at Rahul

Rahul alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

6 killed while crossing tracks at UP railway station
6 killed while crossing tracks at UP railway station

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.

Mamdani closes victory speech with 'Dhoom Machale'
Mamdani closes victory speech with 'Dhoom Machale'

New York's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated his victory with the Bollywood hit 'Dhoom Machale,' showcasing his connection to his Indian heritage and resonating with voters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO