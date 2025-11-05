We got our asses handed to us: Vivek Ramaswamy

14:55





Speaking on X, Ramaswamy described the results as a wake-up call, urging the party to refocus on economic issues and abandon identity politics. "We got our asses handed to us. We got our defeat handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City. Democrats swept all," Ramaswamy said in a video shared on X. "There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully: Number one, our side needs to focus on affordability, make the American dream affordable. Bring down costs: electric, grocery, healthcare, and housing. Lay out clearly how we're going to do it."





Calling for an end to identity politics, Ramaswamy added, "Number two, cut out identity politics. It doesn't suit Republicans. It's the woke left's game. We don't care about the colour of your skin or religion; we care about the content of your character. That's who we are." Ramaswamy, who previously ran for president, is now running for governor of Ohio in the Republican primary scheduled for May 5, 2026. His comments come in the wake of a night where Democrats made significant gains: Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race, Mikie Sherrill became New Jersey's next governor, and Abigail Spanberger secured victory in Virginia.

American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the Republican Party following Democrats' sweeping victories in key races across the United States.