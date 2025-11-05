HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump, Modi speak 'pretty frequently': White House

Wed, 05 November 2025
08:48
US President Donald Trump feels "very positive and strongly" about the future of India-US relationship, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said. 

"I think he feels very positive and strongly about it. As you know, he recently, a few weeks back, spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials at the White House," Leavitt said on Tuesday during a press briefing in response to a question about the future of India-US ties. 

She also said that in Sergio Gor, the US has a "great" Ambassador to India who will represent Washington very well.  

"The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic. So I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently," she said. 

Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-American business leaders and community figures.

Trump also extended Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi in a phone call, who said he expected that both India and the US continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi had said on X. -- PTI 

