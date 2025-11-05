HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'The last stop is...': Zohran Mamdani's 1st reaction after win

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
09:11
image
After winning the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani took to social media and announced his 'arrival'.

Mamdani posted a video where a train stops at the City Hall station, with a subway announcement saying, "The next and the last stop is City Hall".

The mayor's office is located at the City Hall. 

Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.

Indian-descent Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani. 

He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was 7. 

Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen only recently in 2018.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamdani's four words for Trump: 'Turn the volume up'
LIVE! Mamdani's four words for Trump: 'Turn the volume up'

Zohran Mamdani makes history, becomes NYC's 1st Muslim mayor
Zohran Mamdani makes history, becomes NYC's 1st Muslim mayor

Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the Mayor of New York City, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the position. He defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

What Democrats Can Learn From Zohran Mamdani
What Democrats Can Learn From Zohran Mamdani

His victory means that his party will have to learn from him, because after the rise of Donald Trump, the Democrats have been in disarray.They have had no real answer to the Trump phenomenon and Zohran, with his emphatic and clear...

Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House
Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump feels "very positive and strongly" about the future of India-US relationship.

'Man-eater' leopard that killed 3 people shot dead in Pune
'Man-eater' leopard that killed 3 people shot dead in Pune

The incidents sparked massive public outrage across Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed talukas, where leopard attacks have escalated sharply.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO