'The last stop is...': Zohran Mamdani's 1st reaction after win

09:11

After winning the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani took to social media and announced his 'arrival'.





Mamdani posted a video where a train stops at the City Hall station, with a subway announcement saying, "The next and the last stop is City Hall".





The mayor's office is located at the City Hall.





Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.





Indian-descent Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.





He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was 7.





Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen only recently in 2018.