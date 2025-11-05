Tata Motors to honour Women's World Cup champions with new Sierra SUVs

20:19

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced that it will gift each member of India's ICC Women's World Cupwinning cricket team the first lot of its soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra SUVs. 'The gesture celebrates the team's historic triumph and honours their resilience, determination, and contribution to Indian sport,' the company said in a press release.



The company said it would present the top-end variant of the Sierra to all players as a tribute to their 'indomitable spirit and inspiring journey'.



The announcement comes ahead of the car's official launch on November 25, marking the iconic model's return to the Indian market.



"Tata Motors is privileged to present these legends with another legend -- the Tata Sierra," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. "Their victory reflects the power of belief and determination that inspires every Indian," he added.



Tata Motors described the upcoming Sierra as a bold, versatile, and timeless SUV, embodying strength and spirit -- much like the team it celebrates.