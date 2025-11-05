HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stalker who shot at teenage girl in Faridabad arrested

Wed, 05 November 2025
The man who allegedly stalked and shot at a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight in Faridabad was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla (30) allegedly confessed during interrogation that he fired shots at the victim in a fit of rage after she refused to talk with him, they said.

Kanishka, a Class 12 student was on her way back from the library when she was attacked in Faridabad's Shyam Colony on Monday evening.

In a CCTV footage, the alleged stalker is seen waiting for her in the street walking up to her and then shooting her at point-blank range -- one bullet struck the teen's shoulder and another grazed her abdomen.

The girl is stable but still under treatment in hospital.

An FIR on the matter has been registered at City Ballabgarh police station.

A team of crime branch, Sector 65 arrested Mangla, a resident of Sarmathla village near Sohna in Gurugram, on Wednesday, police said.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he worked in the accounting department at Rawal Institute College, Jakhopur in Faridabad. He met the girl in 2024. He subsequently started harassing her despite her objections. 

"On November 3, he followed her and asked to speak, but she refused. Enraged, he shot her. We are questioning the accused," said a Faridabad Police spokesperson.

The victim is a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony and a Class 12 science student.

She is currently preparing for the JEE and frequented a library in Shyam Colony to prepare for the JEE.

On Monday evening, she was out with a friend near the library when the accused arrived on a bike, shot at her and fled, police said.  -- PTI

