Follow Rediff on:      
Salman Khan gets court notices for pan masala ads

Wed, 05 November 2025
21:59
A consumer court in  Kota has issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company over claims that a 'misleading' campaign is being run to promote a product that is hazardous to public health.

The complainant, advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, demanded that advertisements of such harmful items be immediately banned and the government awards received by Salman Khan be withdrawn for misleading people and promoting such products.

Based on the complaint, the Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued the notices and sought Khan's and the company's response by November 27, the next day of the hearing in the matter.

The complaint claimed that the pan masala company and Salman Khan were misleading people through advertisements for saffron-infused cardamom and saffron-infused pan masala.

He argued that when saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5? The actor and the company are misleading the public and the youths getting attracted towards consuming pan masala and falling victim to serious diseases like cancer, the advocate claimed.

Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador of the pan masala company, has also been issued a notice, seeking his response, said Ripudaman Singh, counsellor of the complainant.   -- PTI

