HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul's Haryana bomb: Brazilian model voted 22 times

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
13:13
image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that 1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained differences between postal and booth votes.

Just a day before the first phase of Bihar polls, he said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

While addressing a press conference 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

"We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said.

The Congress claimed that a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress win into a loss and also urged young voters to pay attention, citing claims backed by strong evidence.

"All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory (in Haryana)...The other thing that was surprising to us was that, for the first time in Haryana's electoral history, postal votes differed from the actual voting. This had never happened in Haryana before. So, we thought, 'Let's go into the details.' When I first saw this information, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock. I told the team to cross-check multiple times," he said.

"I want the young people, GenZ of India to understand this clearly because this is about your future. I am questioning the EC and the democratic process in India, so I am doing it with 100% proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory into a loss. Please note the smile on his face (CM Nayab Saini) and notice the 'vyavastha' that he is talking about. This is 2 days after election when everybody is saying that the Congress is sweeping the elections," he said.

Gandhi claimed that a woman appeared to have voted 22 times across different booths using multiple names.

He said the image linked to her was a stock photograph of a Brazilian model and that similar cases could involve up to 25 lakh records in the state. "Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?. She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names. That means this is a centralised operation. The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul's Haryana bomb: Brazilian model voted 22 times
LIVE! Rahul's Haryana bomb: Brazilian model voted 22 times

'Mahagatbandhan Lost Steam Post Vote Chori Campaign'
'Mahagatbandhan Lost Steam Post Vote Chori Campaign'

'The campaign by the Mahagathbandan has failed to capture the imagination of the electorate given the fatigue factor with the Nitish government.'

6 killed while crossing tracks at UP railway station
6 killed while crossing tracks at UP railway station

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.

PIX: Monorail train tilts in Mumbai during test run
PIX: Monorail train tilts in Mumbai during test run

A monorail train tilted during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai. No passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported. The incident occurred during signalling trials, and the train suffered some damage.

12 states to spend Rs 1.68L cr on women's cash schemes
12 states to spend Rs 1.68L cr on women's cash schemes

A new report indicates that increasing unconditional cash transfer schemes for women across 12 Indian states are impacting their fiscal health, with six states projecting revenue deficits.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO