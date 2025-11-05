NDA candidate injured in stone-pelting during Bihar campaign

19:14

From M I Khan in Patna





National Democratic Alliance candidate Jyoti Manjhi, the sitting MLA from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition, was injured during an election campaign in Bihar's Barachatti reserved assembly constituency.

According to local police, Manjhi sustained injuries to her head and hand after stones were hurled at her open vehicle while she was campaigning in a village under the Barachatti area.She was later admitted to a local primary health centre for treatment.Jyoti Manjhi is related to Union Minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi.In recent days, several other candidates have also faced attacks and public anger during the ongoing Bihar election campaign.