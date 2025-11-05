HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NDA candidate injured in stone-pelting during Bihar campaign

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
19:14
image
From M I Khan in Patna

National Democratic Alliance candidate Jyoti Manjhi, the sitting MLA from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition, was injured during an election campaign in Bihar's Barachatti reserved assembly constituency.

According to local police, Manjhi sustained injuries to her head and hand after stones were hurled at her open vehicle while she was campaigning in a village under the Barachatti area.

She was later admitted to a local primary health centre for treatment.

Jyoti Manjhi is related to Union Minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi.

In recent days, several other candidates have also faced attacks and public anger during the ongoing Bihar election campaign.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA candidate injured in stone-pelting in Bihar
LIVE! NDA candidate injured in stone-pelting in Bihar

Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana: Rahul's 'H Files'
Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana: Rahul's 'H Files'

During the presser, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and said this shows that this was a 'centralised operation'.

Bihar: Phase 1 voting tomorrow; Tejashwi, Samrat in fray
Bihar: Phase 1 voting tomorrow; Tejashwi, Samrat in fray

The stage is set for the crucial first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar on Thursday, as 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as Indian National Developmental Inclusive...

Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder

A man was murdered allegedly by his wife's paramour and two relatives who buried the body beneath the kitchen floor of his house in Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday, a chilling crime reminiscent of a scene from Hindi movie Drishyam.

Fit-again Rishabh Pant back for South Africa Tests
Fit-again Rishabh Pant back for South Africa Tests

Rishabh Pant was ruled out for nearly three months after he fractured his foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO