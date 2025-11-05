Mamdani marks historic NYC win with 'Dhoom Machale'

12:04

Mamdani with his mom, Mira Nair. Pic: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters





The Democratic socialist defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on the strength of his progressive agenda, signalling both a generational and symbolic shift in New York politics.





Addressing supporters at his victory party, Mamdani said, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answers only to the few."





The celebratory moment was amplified as the song 'Dhoom Machale' from the Bollywood film 'Dhoom' played in the background, while Mamdani appeared on stage with his wife, Rama Duwaji, and mother, Mira Nair, sending Bollywood fans into a frenzy.





Mamdani ran on a platform aimed at confronting economic inequality and rising living costs. His promises included rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, construction of affordable housing, faster and free bus services, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food prices, and tax hikes on the wealthy, according to CBS News. Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn cheered as results came in, celebrating the historic outcome. -- ANI

