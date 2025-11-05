HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala to legally challenge SIR; Oppn ready to support

Wed, 05 November 2025
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the state will legally challenge the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held online by the CM in Thiruvanthapuram.

All parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party backed the government's move, an official release said.

The chief minister said that, with local body elections approaching, legal advice would be sought both by the government and by political parties on how to question the SIR.

He added that conducting a special intensive revision of the voter list based on the 2002 rolls, when an updated list from the last Lok Sabha election is already in force, was 'unscientific' and carried 'malicious intent'.

Several political parties voiced concern that using the 2002 electoral roll as the base would create numerous problems and alleged that the SIR was being carried out with a specific ulterior motive.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said they fully agreed with the concerns raised by the chief minister and were ready to become a party to the case if it reached court.

Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary M V Govindan called the move 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic'.

The meeting was organised a day after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) began visiting households to distribute and collect enumeration forms, following the launch of the SIR process by the ECI in the state.

Those who attended the all party meeting included P C Vishnunadh (Indian National Congress), Sathyan Mokeri (Communist Party of India), P K Kunhalikutty (Indian Union Muslim League), Stephen George (Kerala Congress-Mani), P J Joseph (Kerala Congress), Mathew T Thomas (Janata Dal-Secular), Thomas K Thomas (Nationalist Congress Party), Uzhavalykkal Venugopal (Congress S), K G Premjith (Kerala Congress B), Adv Shaji G S Panicker (Revolutionary Socialist Party-Leninist), K R Girijan (Kerala Congress Jacob), K Surendran (BJP), N K Premachandran (RSP), Ahmad Devarkovil (INL), and Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress).  -- PTI

