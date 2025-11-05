It was Mamdani's night, do not boo: Cuomo to supporters

09:38





"Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work. We want it to work for all New Yorkers because our city is the greatest city in the world, and we will unite for New York City because we love New York City," Cuomo said.





Mamdani had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and received US President Donald Trump's endorsement only on the eve of the election.





Andrew Cuomo, who lost the mayoral race to Zohran Mamdani, promised to unite behind Mamdani. He told his supporters, even as he conceded the mayoral elections, not to boo. "Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani," Cuomo said, as he stopped a chorus of boos from the crowd. "That's not right, that's not us," he said, amid the outpouring of jeers, reports CNN.