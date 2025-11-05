HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Needs To Find Vocations Least Impacted By AI: CEA

Wed, 05 November 2025
11:49
India needs to find vocations that will be least impacted by artificial intelligence and make it 'fashionable' for students to adopt them, in a bid to combat the disruptive impact of AI on job creation, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said  on Tuesday. 

"India needs to generate eight million jobs annually, with the demographic sweet spot remaining for the next 10 to 15 years. China has occupied a huge strategic space in manufacturing, so we do have a formidable problem. [Then] how do we motivate students to take up jobs that will be least disrupted by AI? We need to find vocations like elder care, counselling, plumbing, etc. This is an issue of making these jobs respectable and fashionable," said Dr Nageswaran while addressing a webinar titled AI and Policy Choices for Job Creation, organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

AI is moving in an automation-centric direction, he added, which is likely to replace labour, instead of taking a human-centric approach.

"Productivity improvements may happen [due to AI], but who gains from it? This is a question for both developed and developing countries,' he added.

In India, Dr Nageswaran said large capital-intensive companies will become even more capital-intensive and less prone to hiring.

"Job creation prospects will be affected. Therefore, intra-country inequality will also become a challenge," he added. Also addressing the webinar, Nobel Laureate Daron Acemoglu echoed similar views and said that AI will be disruptive for developing countries like India if it moves in the direction of automation rather than in a human-complementary direction.

"Many of the developing countries in the world will be harmed by it because human resources -- i.e., middle-skilled workers -- are still their comparative advantage. [So] a lot of pathways followed by South-East Asian economies or India will be closed with true advances in AI," said Acemoglu Besides listing the positive impact of AI, Dr Nageswaran said it can help India take education to remote corners of the country and "reimagine' the rote-learning culture. 

-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

