How Zohran Mamdani's wife steered his campaign

Wed, 05 November 2025
16:08
Zohran Mamdani with Rama Diwaji. Pic: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The Dallas-raised, Dubai-educated Syrian-American -- who only moved to New York City four years ago -- could soon become the youngest-ever first lady for the Big Apple.

The 28-year-old opted to stay out of the spotlight -- even as her husband's profile ballooned -- but is said to have been a driving force behind the scenes, CNN reported.

She was among those who finalized Mamdani's brand identity when he first kicked off his campaign, including the bold iconography and font used on his yellow, orange and blue campaign materials, the outlet reported Sunday.

Read more here. 

