GitHub: India To Have Over 57.5 Mn Developers By 2030

15:09





The platform announced that at present over 21.9 million developers are building on GitHub in India, making it the second largest developer community in the world after the United States.





The 2025 GitHub Octoverse report revealed that India added more than 5.2 million new developers in the last 12 months, a 31 per cent annual growth rate, accounting for 14 per cent of all new GitHub developers globally.





This makes India the fastest-growing developer community in the world, and marks a record breaking year with the highest number of developers ever joining from India.





'India's rise as a global technology leader is undeniable, driven by its surging developer community and the new possibilities of agentic AI,' said Kyle Daigle, chief operating officer, GitHub.





'This year's Octoverse report is the clearest evidence yet that AI is expanding what developers can do, accelerating how fast they ship, and empowering millions more in India to begin their software development journey,' Daigle added.





-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

GitHub, the world's leading platform for agentic software development, projects that by 2030 India will have over 57.5 million developers, more than one in three of all projected global sign-ups, making it the largest developer community in the world in the next five years.