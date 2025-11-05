HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Does Pakistan have nuclear tunnels in Sindh mountains?

Wed, 05 November 2025
14:18
Representational image
A coalition of Sindhi civil-society groups and the Sindhudesh movement has raised urgent international concerns over alleged clandestine nuclear-related activity in remote mountainous areas of Pakistan's Sindh Province.

In a formal letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the groups claimed that multiple underground tunnels and chamber systems had been constructed in areas north of Jamshoro near Noriabad, around Kambar-Shahdadkot, and west of Manchar Lake. 

The letter was shared by Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, on his official X account. According to the submission, these tunnels are reportedly under heightened military secrecy, with restricted access and intensive construction activity, and may be used for nuclear material storage or related processes. 

The groups warned that if nuclear materials are indeed present in these underground facilities, there could be severe risks of radioactive contamination, environmental damage, and violations of international nuclear-safety and non-proliferation standards. 

The letter urged immediate international verification, emphasising that the objective is not to inflame tensions but to ensure transparency, protect civilians, and safeguard the environment. It called on the IAEA to assess whether the allegations fall under its verification mandate and, if appropriate, deploy technical experts for on-site evaluation. 

The groups also requested that the UN Secretary-General convene an independent, impartial fact-finding mission, with the cooperation of specialised UN agencies, to establish a credible factual record. Parallel human rights and environmental assessments by the OHCHR, UNEP, and other UN bodies were also conducted to evaluate potential risks to water sources, agriculture, biodiversity, and public health.

In addition, the petition emphasised the need for secure channels to submit evidence, including photographs, maps, and witness statements, while ensuring protection for sources against intimidation or reprisals. Interim precautionary guidance for local populations and contingency planning for potential radiological incidents were also requested. 

The letter stressed that transparent reporting and accountability measures must follow verification to prevent misinformation, reassure the international community, and, if necessary, pursue remedial actions. -- ANI

