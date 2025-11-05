Delhi: 5-yr-old drives e-rickshaw over toddler

23:55

A two-year-old boy died after a 5-year-old got onto a parked e-rickshaw when its driver wasn't around and pressed the accelerator, triggering forward motion and mowing down the toddler in Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.





The tragic incident took place in Uttarakhand Colony on Tuesday, when the e-rickshaw had been parked outside a house while its driver went to deliver filtered water, they said.





In the meantime, a five-year-old child from the neighbourhood climbed into the vehicle and accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing it to move forward suddenly, a senior police officer said.





The e-rickshaw hit a two-year-old boy who was playing outside his home.





The child suffered severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Burari Government Hospital by his family members and locals, where doctors declared him dead.





"The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The driver of the e-rickshaw is being questioned to ascertain negligence," the officer added.





Police said they are examining all aspects of the case, including possible lapses in vehicle safety and supervision.





Further investigation is underway, police added. -- PTI