Dalit man pushed off roof during police raid, dies

Wed, 05 November 2025
18:47
A 55-year-old Dalit man died after being allegedly pushed off the roof by a police personnel, during a raid in his house to nab his son in Shahjahanpur, officials said on Wednesday.

A video recorded before his death has gone viral, in which the man, in an injured state, claims he was beaten and pushed off the roof by police personnel.

However, the police have denied the allegation.

The incident occurred in Maujampur village in Tilhar area, when the police arrived at the house of Satyabhan late Tuesday night to arrest his son Abhishek, who is accused in an attempted murder case.

According to the family members, the police broke open the door, abused the family, and pushed Satyabhan off the roof during the raid.

The severely injured Satyabhan was first taken to Tilhar Hospital and later referred to Shahjahanpur Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries around 3 am on Wednesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that a police team had visited the house to arrest the accused but returned after learning that he was in Delhi.

"The allegations are being investigated. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," he said.

Dwivedi also denied the charge that police entered the house or pushed Satyabhan from the roof, claiming the team remained outside the premises. 

The matter is under investigation.  -- PTI

