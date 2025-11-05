Chunar railway station accident toll rises to 6

12:19

Representational image





The incident took place at about 9.30 am when the passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express train from Howrah to Kalkaji, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, told PTI. The deceased had come here for Kartik Purnima Snan. The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.





"These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima Snan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened," Railways said in a statement. Government Railway Police Inspector Raghvendra Singh confirmed there were six deaths.





The deceased were identified as Savita, 28, Sadhna, 16, Shiv Kumari, 12, Anju Devi, 20, Sushila Devi, 60, and Kalawati, 50. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations. National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the accident site. Union Minister and local MP Anupriya Patel expressed her grief in a message on X.





"Deeply pained by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred today at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency. District officials have been directed to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured," she said. "In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls," the lawmaker added. PTI

