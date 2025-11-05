HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhattisgarh train accident toll rises to 11

Wed, 05 November 2025
12:01
The death toll in the collision of a passenger train with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 11, officials said on Wednesday. 

Rescue personnel had to toil for hours, cutting through the mangled coach of the passenger train, as several bodies were badly trapped in the wreckage, a railway official said. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district). 

The affected line was restored on Wednesday morning, the officials said. "Eleven persons, including six women, have lost their lives, and 20 others were injured in the accident," a statement issued by the Railways said. 

After the incident, the railway administration immediately launched relief and rescue operations. The injured persons were being provided with proper medical treatment at nearby hospitals, it added. The impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train, the railway officials said. -- PTI

