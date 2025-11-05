Absence from ballot, government shutdown: Trump's reasons for Mamdani win

11:24

Supporters cheer Mamdani. Pic: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters





According to Trump, pollsters agree that these two factors were the decisive reasons for the Republican Party's poor performance in the elections. "'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump wrote on Truth Social.





The comments come after a string of election wins by the Democrats, including Zohran Mamdani's historic victory in the New York City mayoral election. Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, became the city's youngest and first Muslim mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.





The New York City mayoral election saw record voter turnout, with over 2 million voters participating in the contest. Mamdani's victory marks a significant milestone for the Democratic Party, and his win has been seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the city.





Trump's remarks on the election losses are consistent with his previous statements, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcomes.





He had also warned that federal funding to New York could be at risk if Mamdani won the election, calling him a "Communist lunatic" and a "disaster waiting to happen." Democrats swept key races on Tuesday, triumphing in gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the New York mayoral race. -- ANI

