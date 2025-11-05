HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Absence from ballot, government shutdown: Trump's reasons for Mamdani win

Wed, 05 November 2025
Share:
11:24
Supporters cheer Mamdani. Pic: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Supporters cheer Mamdani. Pic: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his views on the election losses suffered by the Republican Party. In a post, Trump attributed the losses to two main factors: his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown. 

According to Trump, pollsters agree that these two factors were the decisive reasons for the Republican Party's poor performance in the elections. "'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

The comments come after a string of election wins by the Democrats, including Zohran Mamdani's historic victory in the New York City mayoral election. Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, became the city's youngest and first Muslim mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. 

The New York City mayoral election saw record voter turnout, with over 2 million voters participating in the contest. Mamdani's victory marks a significant milestone for the Democratic Party, and his win has been seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the city. 

Trump's remarks on the election losses are consistent with his previous statements, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcomes. 

He had also warned that federal funding to New York could be at risk if Mamdani won the election, calling him a "Communist lunatic" and a "disaster waiting to happen." Democrats swept key races on Tuesday, triumphing in gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the New York mayoral race. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI ferries 228 passengers stranded in Mongolia to Delhi
LIVE! AI ferries 228 passengers stranded in Mongolia to Delhi

Passengers alight on tracks, 4 killed by oncoming train
Passengers alight on tracks, 4 killed by oncoming train

Four passengers were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar railway station, a railway official said.

'A moment comes...': Mamdani quotes Nehru in victory speech
'A moment comes...': Mamdani quotes Nehru in victory speech

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor of New York City, quoted Jawaharlal Nehru after his victory, declaring the end of a political dynasty.

'Tejashwi Has The Momentum'
'Tejashwi Has The Momentum'

'We have been struggling with problems, but we want to elect Tejashwi to see him as the next chief minister.'

'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'
'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'

'Raj Thackeray is working at the behest of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO